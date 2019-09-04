Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 229.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 102.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.06. 236,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $492.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

