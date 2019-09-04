Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,796 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,134 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,306,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 118.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,598 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.05.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,087 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $357,999.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,042 shares of company stock worth $2,102,580. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 509,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,724. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.