Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,784 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,113,000 after acquiring an additional 950,400 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,122,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,321,000 after buying an additional 91,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.50. 119,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $189.46. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

