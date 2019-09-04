Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,956. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

