Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 165,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

WTFC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,833. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.