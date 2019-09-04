Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.71. 53,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,594. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,625.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

