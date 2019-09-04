Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Broadcom by 257.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

