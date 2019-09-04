Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 585.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.98.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,881. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

