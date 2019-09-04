Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,683 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 58.7% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda now owns 59,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 60.0% in the second quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 27.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 882,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $123,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

