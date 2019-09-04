Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 53,948 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 123.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 94,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,660,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,513,000 after buying an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 63.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 85,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,248.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 83,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

