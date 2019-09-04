Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.