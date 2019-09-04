Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 48,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

