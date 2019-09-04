OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 16,500 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 16,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $1,738,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,475 shares in the company, valued at $55,485,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00.

OSIS stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. 146,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.68%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 729.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $61,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.