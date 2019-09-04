Osisko gold royalties’ (OR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE OR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 54,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.03. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 192,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

