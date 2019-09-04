Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 827,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,234,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 66,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

