Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 399.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,914 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. 133,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,623,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

