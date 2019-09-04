Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,852 Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Enova International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 161,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 153,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 9.1% in the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 114,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enova International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Enova International stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. Enova International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

