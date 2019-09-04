Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,065 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $439,914.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,732.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,767. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,363. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

