Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,699 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,101. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

