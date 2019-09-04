Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ingredion worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ingredion by 13.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,859,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,901,000 after acquiring an additional 345,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $21,732,000. AJO LP raised its position in Ingredion by 18.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,040,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $14,035,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

INGR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 10,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

