Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 8,054.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220,377 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,884,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7,328.9% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 456,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,729 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. 11,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.