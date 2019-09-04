Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 821,233 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 3,769,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,097,974. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

