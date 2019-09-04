PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

PAR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $378.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $133,587.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,423,172.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PAR Technology by 4,825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PAR Technology by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

