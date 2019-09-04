Pareto Network Hits Market Capitalization of $447,761.00 (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Pareto Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Pareto Network has a market capitalization of $447,761.00 and $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pareto Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.13 or 0.04413825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Pareto Network

Pareto Network is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

