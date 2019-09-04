Particl Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Particl has a total market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $97,752.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00016513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

