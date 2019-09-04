Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $13.19. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, VP Walter Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert G. Jr. Butkowski acquired 4,600 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $65,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $107,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.11% of Pathfinder Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.