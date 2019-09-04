Paxos Standard Token Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $219.54 million and $370.15 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00205990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01246025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016620 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 219,918,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,918,477 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

