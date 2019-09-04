Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 3,088 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1,575.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Corecivic by 39.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,094. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

