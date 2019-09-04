Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,190 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. 22,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,049. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

