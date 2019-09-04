Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 265 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 983,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,523,000 after purchasing an additional 751,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,390,000 after acquiring an additional 464,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,499.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 174,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,090,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,193,000 after acquiring an additional 127,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

