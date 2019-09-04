Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $59,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,411.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

