Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 9,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

