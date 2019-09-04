Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $443.99. 5,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a current ratio of 28.16. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.64. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $356.12 and a 1-year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

