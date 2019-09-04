Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 284 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. 270,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,136,586. The company has a market capitalization of $240.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

