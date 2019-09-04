Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report sales of $420.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.03 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $205.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

PEB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 682,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

