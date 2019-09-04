Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,319,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

