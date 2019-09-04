Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,000 Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 147,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,233. Comstock Resources Inc has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

