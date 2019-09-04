Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,269. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $635.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

