Peoples Bank OH Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. 773,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,805. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $338.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

