PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.5% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,022. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $137.67. The company has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

