Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,490,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 83,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. 14,462,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,392,148. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.