Phonecoin (PHON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Phonecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Phonecoin has a market capitalization of $11,508.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phonecoin has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00205617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.01249304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Phonecoin’s total supply is 109,018,510 coins and its circulating supply is 108,618,260 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON.

Phonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

