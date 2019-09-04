PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:STPZ)

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

STPZ stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

