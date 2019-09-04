Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,125 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Actiam N.V. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $117,106,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,823,000 after buying an additional 867,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,822,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,789,348,000 after buying an additional 778,351 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,052.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total transaction of $967,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,967,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,450. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

