Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,705 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 149,947 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 278,370 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.92. 381,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.