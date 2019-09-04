PIVX (PIVX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $383,384.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003267 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Graviex, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. PIVX has a market cap of $19.70 million and $383,384.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023385 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003964 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbe, Binance, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Livecoin, Bisq, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Graviex, Coinroom, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

