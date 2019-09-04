Playkey Price Up 8.8% This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Playkey has a total market cap of $550,580.00 and $19,483.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00206489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01250365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019606 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

