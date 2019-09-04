Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 10,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.25.

Shares of AAPL opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

