Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 809,199 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,697,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,903,000 after acquiring an additional 587,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. 2,449,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993,380. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

