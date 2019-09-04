Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 154,604 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,604 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 3.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 5.50% of Gartner worth $797,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after acquiring an additional 122,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,033,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gartner by 31.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.76. 10,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.12. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $634,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,203 shares of company stock valued at $787,269. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

